Gather round sneaker-heads, a brand new colorway for the iconic AdidasYeezy Boost V2 silhouette is dropping this week! Surely the most popular silhouette from the Yeezy line, the 350 V2’s have remained a fan favorite since its debut in 2016. Quickly becoming known for its high-end limited releases and colorways, the Yeezy Boost quickly became one of the most notable sneaker collaborations in history. While the style itself is no longer fresh, the constant addition of new colorways continues to provide new options for this street-style staple.

As confirmed by the sportswear company today, the Yeezy Boost V2 in “Sand Taupe” will be hitting shelves on Saturday.

The shoe is designed with Primeknit featuring different tan tones across the exterior of the shoe. The stretchy, flexible top part of the shoe uses a lighter orange on the tongue, while the toe box features a more caramel-hued brown. For the midsoles, a semi-translucent light coffee-brown color is used for the design, offering a cushioning “boost” that gives the shoes its signature look.

Image via Adidas

The Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is set to be released on December 19th in all sizes at the Adidas website, the Yeezy website, and other select Adidas distributors. The kicks retail at $220.

Will you be copping? Sound off in the comments.

