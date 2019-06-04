Later this month, Adidas will be dropping three new colorways of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 which will all be regional exclusives, much like the drop that happened back in March. This time around, the three colorways are listed as "Lundmark," "Synth," and "Antlia." Each model will come in reflective and non-reflective versions, with the "Antlia" model being restricted to Europe and by extension, Russia.

This model is interesting as it kind of looks like the "Butter" colorway but with a "Static" Yeezy pattern and a translucent stripe. The shoe definitely fits the aesthetic of the other neutral, more subtle colorways that will be releasing alongside it. As for the reflective version, it makes the whole upper light up under certain circumstances which is something that has become a staple of the 350 V2 as of late. It's definitely a departure from the straightforward aesthetics that the shoe consisted of between 2016 and 2018.

If you're looking to cop these, the reflective version will drop on Friday, June 21st, while the regular model will arrive on Saturday, June 22nd for $220 USD.