Kanye West's Adidas Yeezy Basketball sneaker is rumored to finally make it's retail debut at some point during the 2019-20 NBA season, but it remains to be seen exactly when.

Among the Yeezy Basketball colorways in the works is a sleek, all-black rendition that figures to look something like the mockup seen below.

Adidas Yeezy Basketball/HouseofHeat

Just like the "Quantum" colorway, it is believed the black iteration will come equipped with reflective detailing tucked away underneath the woven upper. The Yeezy Basketball sneaker also boasts a suede ankle collar and tongue while the beloved, cloud-like Boost cushioning sits beneath the build.

Again, official release details for the Yeezy Basketball sneaker have not yet been revealed but it shouldn't be long now before the kicks begin arriving at retailers. Stay tuned for more info and click here to check out some on-foot images of the Quantum colorway.