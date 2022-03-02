Kanye West's foray into basketball shoes has been a pretty successful one thus far. Of course, in 2020, everyone was excited to get their hands on the Adidas Yeezy Basketball QNTM, which was released around the All-Star Game in Chicago. This is a sneaker that many fans were waiting on, and in the end, it did not disappoint. Since that time, a plethora of new colorways have made their way to the market, and later this month, fans can expect another one, this time in the "Mono Carbon" offering, found below.

According to yeezyinfluence on Instagram, this model will mostly be comprised of black and silver tones. As many explained in the comments to the post below, this offering looks exactly like the OG colorway, and there are very few differences to be found. Regardless, fans are always going to be excited about getting their hands on new Yeezys, and it seems though Kanye and his brand are cashing in on that trend.

As for the release date, it seems like they will be available as of March 25th for a price of $250 USD. There is no guarantee that this will be the case, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments down below.



