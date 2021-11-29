Kanye West's AdidasYeezy Basketball QNTM has been one of his more popular silhouettes over the last year and a half, and as a result, fans continue to get new colorways. Every month or so, we are made privy to a new offering, and just last week, we reported that the Basketball QNTM would be dropping in an "Amber Tint" color scheme, which is something that certainly got fans excited for the future.

As you can see in the official images down below, the shoe has that same black and grey base that fans come to expect from the QNTM by now. In terms of the details, the stripes that are placed on the side have a gold feel to them, and it blends very nicely with the rest of the shoe. It's yet another solid Yeezy basketball effort, and while it might not be ideal for the court, it will definitely provide some nice style while you hoop casually with your friends.

In terms of a release date, these are actually dropping this Friday, December 3rd, for a price of $250 USD. You will be able to get them on the Confirmed App as well as other Yeezy retailers. Let us know what you think, in the comments section down below.

Image via Adidas

