Kanye West's new album DONDA has finally been released after weeks of anticipation and delays. Now, fans can enjoy the album without having to risk malware from MegaUpload links and bizarre websites with strange domain names. With this in mind, Kanye supporters are now shifting their focus to his sneaker output, which contains a ton of great models, including the Adidas Yeezy Basketball QNTM, which debuted last year. The shoe has dropped in a few interesting colorways, and now, it is set to receive the most classic colorway of them all.

In the images below, you can find the brand new "Onyx" Basketball QNTM which contains triple-black aesthetics. All black shoes are a staple of sneaker culture and whenever a new model comes out, regardless of brand, you can be sure that it will drop in all black. It's a classy look and if you're a hooper who needs something for the court, then these will definitely do the trick.

For now, a release date has not yet been settled upon, however, they are expected to drop in September. Stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to give you all of the latest updates related to these. In the meantime, give us your thoughts, in the comments below.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas