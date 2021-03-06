Kanye West's signature sneaker brand Yeezy has been doing big things over the past few years and with every single month, it seems like we get more and more new colorways. Kanye has always wanted the entire world to own his shoes and while this is a mostly impossible goal to achieve, Kanye has managed to do wonders when it comes to distribution. 2021 will be huge for Yeezy and silhouettes like the Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 are expected to get more new colorways.

In fact, the aforementioned model is getting a "Kyanite" offering which can be found in the images below. As you can see, the sneaker is built on a white base, while the tongue and laces are black. From there, blue primeknit can be found in the side panels, all while the outside is decorated in a gum bottom. These elements come together to create a unique dad shoe that will certainly appeal to Yeezy fans who have wanted some more blue in their lives.

This new colorway will be coming out on March 27th, which is in exactly three weeks from now. Keep it locked to HNHH for more information on these, and let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Adidas

