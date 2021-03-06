No matter how bizarre Kanye West's sneaker designs get, you can always bet on them selling out in a quick amount of time. While some have questioned Kanye's sanity due to his out-there designs, sneakerheads are constantly buying his shoes which ultimately makes the detractors look pretty foolish. Of course, that is exactly what happened today as the Adidas Yeezy 450 was finally unleashed to the market through Yeezy Supply and the Adidas website.

According to TMZ, the shoe, which can be found in the image below, sold out after just one minute. Yes, that's right, if you were just two minutes late to the party, you would have missed out on the shoe. This reality is much like the one we saw with the "UNC" Air Jordan 1, which led to various Ls on the SNKRS App.

Image via Adidas

The sneaker game has proven itself to be a dog eat dog world over the last few years and this latest Yeezy drop is yet another example of that. It's hard out here to be a collector and if you missed out on these, we salute you for even trying.

Let us know what you thought of this new silhouette, and whether or not you were able to get your hands on a pair.

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for ADIDAS

