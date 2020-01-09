One of Kanye West's newest Yeezy sneakers, the Adidas Yeezy 700 MNVN, is reportedly slated to make it's retail debut next month. According to sneaker source House of Heat, the Yeezy 700 MNVN will be dropping in two colorways on February 21st, including an eye-catching orange style, as well as a classic "Triple Black" design.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN will also be releasing in a cream-colored "Bone" iteration as well as an electric green "Phosphor" joint. Each of the kicks are expected to feature a predominately nylon construction highlighted by bold, reflective "700" detailing on both sides and the familiar midsole style that has been used on all of the previous Yeezy 700s.

Adidas has not yet confirmed the release details but rumors suggest the Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN will retail for $220. Check out some of the upcoming colorways below and stay tuned for the official announcement.