During the dad shoe wave created by Kanye West thanks to the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700, the artist and sneaker designer decided to come through with another dad-inspired sneaker. This time around Kanye decided to forego Boost and created the Adidas Yeezy 500 which had a bulky, yet clean aesthetic. There have been quite a few colorways of the shoe to drop and as we forge are way closer 2020, it seems as though Ye has even more models on the horizon.

Over the past month or so, the "Stone" colorway has been teased by multiple outlets. This model has multiple shades of creamy beige and is unique compared to other 500 models thanks to fluffy materials on the tongue and upper. Overall, the shoe looks pretty clean and thanks to the images below via @hanzuying, we have an in-depth look at what the sneaker will look like. These images even include on-foot photos so if you wanna see how these look in an outfit, you're in luck.

For now, it is believed these will be dropping on Saturday, November 23rd for $200 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think of the shoe and whether or not you're going to cop.