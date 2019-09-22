Kanye West's Yeezy brand has been dominant so far in 2019 and sneakerheads have been incredibly eager to scoop up as many Yeezys as they can. No matter the release, Yeezys are always incredibly limited and despite the abundance of drops, their scarcity still rings true. While the 350 V2 and 700 models have dominated the year, fans haven't forgotten about the 500 model which acts as an alternative dad shoe to what the 700 offers up.

The latest 500 colorway to be revealed is this "Stone" version which sees the tongue and some of the materials be completely swapped out. The shoe seems to have more of a premium vibe to it now and looks pretty great on-foot. The images below come courtesy of @kickwhoshow and reveal some of the finer details of the sneaker. As for the colors, greys and beiges make their way throughout all while a gum bottom finishes off the overall look.

Based on the posts below, it looks as though this colorway is set to drop in October although an exact release date has not been determined. This sneaker is perfect for the Fall so if you're looking to cop, stay tuned as we will bring you all of the latest updates.