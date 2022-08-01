One of the newest Yeezy models to hit the market is the Adidas Yeezy 450. This is a shoe that made its grand debut in 2021 and over the course of a year, it has received a whole plethora of new colorways. While it is a polarizing sneaker, it is a Yeezy at the end of the day, which means it is always going to sell out, whether you like it or not. Kanye is the biggest influencer of them all, and he knows how to sell shoes.

Now, the Yeezy 450 is going to get a "Utility Black" colorway, which can be found below. This shoe certainly lives up to its name as it is covered in black primeknit. This is a monochromatic and stealthy look that Yeezy fans should come to expect from the brand. Sure, it's not going to turn heads, but you can never go wrong with an all-black shoe.

If you are interested in grabbing a pair of these, you will be able to do so as of Tuesday, August 2nd for $210 USD through Adidas.com/Yeezy and the Confirmed App. As always, let us know what you think of this brand new Yeezy, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Adidas

