Kanye West has been getting a lot bolder with his sneaker designs as of late. One concrete example of this is the Adidas Yeezy 450. The shoe has a primeknit sock upper, all while the midsole has a shark-tooth aesthetic. It is a very interesting shoe and it is a model that is starting to get an influx of colorways.

One of those new offerings can be found below. This new colorway is called "Sulfur" and like other Yeezy models of the same name, it has a very neutral yellowish-beige look to it. This colorway is presented in a monochromatic fashion, and there is no doubt that some fans will appreciate the basic look of it. Overall, this is yet another interesting shoe to come out of the Yeezy factory.

These kicks will be dropping on Saturday, May 7th for a price of $200 USD over on the Confirmed app. Since this is a Yeezy release, expect these to be somewhat limited. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these shoes, in the comments section down below. As always, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas