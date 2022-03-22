One of the newest Yeezy silhouettes that fans have been fawning over as of late is the Adidas Yeezy 450. This is a shoe that had been teased for years before eventually being released to the masses within the last year. The shoe is known for the sock-like upper, as well as the shark-tooth midsole.

New colorways of this sneaker continue to get teased, and in just a couple of days, another release will take place. This new offering is called "Cinder," and it is a colorway that delivers the neutral look that Yeezy has become known for over these past few years. Overall, the shoe is covered in nice dark grey tones, and if you are a fan of this look, then this new 450 will most certainly be for you.

If you are planning on copping these, you will be able to as of Thursday, March 24th for a price of $210 USD over at Adidas.com/Yeezy. Let us know what you think of this brand new shoe, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Adidas

