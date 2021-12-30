Kanye West has created some very weird shoes over the years, including the Adidas Yeezy 450. This shoe has a sock upper and a shark-tooth-inspired midsole that has left fans scratching their heads, all while reaching for their wallets at the same time. Fans have admitted to enjoying this shoe, and now, it is starting to get more and more colorways. This will be especially true in 2022, and recently, Yeezy Mafia came through with a brand new teaser that should excite fans.

In the photos below, you can find the Adidas Yeezy 450 "Sulfur." This model is covered in a light yet creamy beige aesthetic that has two tones to it. The sock upper gets the lightest beige, while the midsole is ever so darker. Overall, it is a dope neutral colorway that fits in with the aesthetic of Yeezy brand, as a whole.

As it stands, there is no official release date for this new shoe, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this new offering, in the comments section down below.

Image via Yeezy Mafia

Image via Yeezy Mafia

Image via Yeezy Mafia

Image via Yeezy Mafia