Kanye West's AdidasYeezy brand has been putting out a plethora of new sneakers as of late, and fans have been enjoying the new models. Kanye has never shied away from giving people something unique, and one shoe that certainly fits that bill is the Adidas Yeezy 450, which can be seen below. The shoe has only received a handful of colorways so far, and now, it looks to be getting another called "Cinder."

In the images below, you can find the aforementioned "Cinder" colorway courtesy of Yeezy Mafia. The shoe has a light brown primeknit upper, all while the midsole is gradient. The back of the midsole is a dark brown and as the shoe gets closer to the toe box, we are met with some lighter brown tones. Overall, it works very well, and fans will certainly enjoy the earthy tones that Yeezy always seems to do well with.

While an exact release date has yet to be determined, it is believed that this shoe will be dropping sometime in the Spring. There are still plenty of details to come, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from around the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think, in the comments section below.





Image via Yeezy Mafia

Image via Yeezy Mafia