Kanye West has created his fair share of bizarre shoes over the years, and the Adidas Yeezy 450 is one of them. With its sock upper and shark tooth midsole, this is one of those shoes that has sneakerheads perplexed. Regardless, the sneaker still sells out, which is something we have come to expect over the years from Kanye's shoes. The Yeezy 450 has only seen but a couple of colorways thus far, and with 2022 on the horizon, Yeezy is trying to unveil more.

For instance, today, we got the official images for the "Resin" offering which can be found below. This shoe has a beige aesthetic that is uniform all the way throughout. Depending on the lighting, one could say that it is a very light yellow, although in the official images, it is quite clear that the grey and beige are what stand out the most. It's another neutral model to come out of the Yeezy camp, and if you're a fan of the silhouette, these could prove to be a worthy cop.

No release date has been announced just yet, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Adidas

