Over the last few weeks, Kanye has mostly been focused on his new project DONDA which dropped last Sunday seemingly out of nowhere. The album has been in a heated battle against Drake's Certified Lover Boy and while CLB is winning the sales race, it seems like fans prefer DONDA when it comes to the music itself. Regardless, Kanye is a busy man and as it stands, he is also working on his infamous Yeezy sneaker line with Adidas.

One of the newer models he has given fans this year is the Adidas Yeezy 450 which is known for its primeknit upper and shark tooth midsole. It is a great shoe and one that fans are eager to see new colorways for. One of those new models is the all-yellow resin offering, which got some new pics thanks to @yankeekicks on Instagram.

Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company

In the post below, you can see how the shoe is going to look when paired with pants, and so far, so good. This is one of those sneaker models that is hard to pull off, and it takes a dedicated sneakerhead to even want to try it. Either way, the Yeezy 450 is proving to be a popular model and this "Resin" offering will only take it further.

There is no release date for this shoe, however, it is believed that it will come out closer to December. With this in mind, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.