Adidas and Prada have joined forces for a pair of sneaker collabs, which are officially slated to launch in December. The Prada x Adidas Luna Rossa sailing shoe has not yet been revealed but it is believed that the sneaker will retail for $350 and feature a "white, metallic silver, red" colorway.

The latest Adidas update reads:

"What happens when an icon of the street joins forces with a world-renowned luxury fashion house? The result is a partnership that pushes creativity forward in search of new boundaries. Introducing, Prada for adidas: a shared journey that begins with the release of two new styles, arriving December 2019."

In addition to their rumored partnership with Prada, Adidas has also collaborated with Reebok for the first time ever. The two brands combined Reebok's unique Instapump Fury silhouette with Adidas' beloved Boost technology. The result is the Instapump Fury Boost, which will be featured across three different sneaker packs that capture the heritage of both the Fury and Boost concepts.

That collaborative sneaker debuted exclusively at atmosCon Japan on October 5, but there are several other colorways coming soon.