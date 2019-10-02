Last week Reebok and Adidas announced their first-ever sneaker collaboration, as they combined Reebok's unique Instapump Fury silhouette with Adidas' beloved Boost technology. The result is the Instapump Fury Boost, which will be featured across three different sneaker packs that capture the heritage of both the Fury and Boost concepts.

Today, the two brands have unleashed official photos of the groundbreaking collab, including a super limited (50 pairs) Instapump Fury Boost “Prototype” releasing exclusively at atmosCon Japan on October 5.

Instapump Fury Boost "Prototype"/Reebok

Born in 1994, the Instapump Fury featured a sleek sandal-like design stretched over a thin GraphLite shard that connected a gaping Split Sole unit. Inspired by designer Steven Smith’s “no more than what you need” mantra, the Instapump Fury was a master class in modern minimalist design.

“Instapump Fury Boost is exactly something we would have tried back in 1994 if we had the technology,” said Steven Smith, designer of the Instapump Fury, “We were always experimenting to find the best cushioning system possible. It is great to build a hybrid of the best of both brands’ technologies.”

An "OG Pack," inspired by the Reebok Instapump Fury "Citron" colorway and the black/purple iteration of the Adidas UltraBoost, will be available in Asia on October 25, followed by a global release on November 22. The two brands will also be releasing Black/Gum and White/Gum colorways on December 6. Each colorway will retail for $200.

Instapump Fury Boost "OG Pack"/Reebok

Instapump Fury Boost "Black/Gum"/Reebok

Instapump Fury Boost "White/Gum/Reebok