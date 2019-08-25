A collection of Adidas x AriZona Iced Tea sneaker collabs, priced at 99 cents each just liked the beloved tall cans, were originally supposed to release at a two-day pop-up event in New York City last month. As you may have heard, the NYPD were forced to shut down the whole thing after a riot broke out that landed two people in jail and one in the hospital.

Since then, Adidas has unveiled a second six-pack of AriZona x Adidas Continental Vulc collabs, all of which will be releasing on September 1. Unfortunately, they won't retail for 99 cents like Adidas had planned for the first collaboration.

AriZona x Adidas Continental Vulc/Adidas

The collection consists of both men's and women's colorways of the Adidas Continental Vulc, all inspired by these four AriZona flavors: Green Tea with Ginseng and Honey, Lemon, Mucho Mango, and Watermelon. In addition to the six sneakers, Adidas and AriZona will be release four similarly styled Adilette slides.

The kicks will retail for $90 each, while the slides check in at $35. Take a look at all of the upcoming collabs below.

