An Adidas x AriZona Iced Tea pop-up shop in New York City turned into absolute chaos on Thursday morning, just as the two brands attempted to release their 99 cent sneaker collabs.

Inspired by the "Green Tea" and "South West" cans, Adidas created multiple colorways of the Continental 80 and Yung-1 silhouettes, all of which were priced at 99 cents. The sneakers were set to drop during a two-day pop-up event at Bowery and Rivington, but a riot broke out and the NYPD was forced to shut everything down.

According to the New York Post, two people were arrested and another was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Per the NYP:

“It was insane. Nobody got anything,” witness Lucas Crespo, 24, told The Post. “People got robbed, mobbed and pushed.” At one point, someone lobbed a glass bottle, striking a girl in the face. “She was covered with blood,” Crespo said. “She was there since 1 a.m. and she had to leave in an ambulance.”

Select sizes of the Adidas x AriZona sneakers have already surfaced on eBay with "Buy It Now" prices of $300.

Arizona posted the following statement through their twitter account: