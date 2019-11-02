It's that time of year where sneaker brands across the board shed some light on their plans for the upcoming season, and Adidas has plenty of fire in store for the new year.

Among the many kicks on tap is the forthcoming UltraBoost 2020 which will be available in numerous colorways with the familiar primeknit, as well as two luxurious leather colorways.

Sneaker News

Both of the special edition UltraBoosts sport monochromatic designs, highlighted by a premium leather build throughout the upper and inner lining. Adidas has not yet announced official release details but you can expect the leather UltraBoosts to launch in early 2020.

Continue scrolling for a detailed look at both white and black colorways, and click here to preview the brand's wide-ranging collaboration with Star Wars.

