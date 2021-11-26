Trae Young is one of the best young stars in the NBA, so it should come as no surprise that he has his very own signature shoe. The Adidas Trae Young 1 was revealed earlier this year, and it has already become one of Adidas' most popular signature models yet. Adidas Basketball had been looking for an NBA star to truly take over with their shoes, and it seems like they have found that superstar in Young.

With new colorways being revealed on a monthly basis, it shouldn't be shocking that the Trae Young 1 is about to get gifted with the Christmas spirit. In some official Adidas photos down below, you can find the "Christmas" Trae Young 1 below, which is covered in gift-wrapping aesthetic, and all of the Christmas colors you know and love. Vibrant reds and greens are all over the silhouette, and it all comes together in a shoe that is certainly going to impress fans.

You can expect these kicks to hit the market sometime next month for a price of $130 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Adidas

