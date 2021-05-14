When Adidas first got the rights to Boost material, they immediately became favorites among sneakerheads thanks to the brand new Adidas UltraBoost which caught everyone's attention once Kanye wore it for the first time. Shortly after, fans began to look for other Boost models which eventually led to the NMD R1. This sneaker was an immediate force to be reckoned with and the OG colorway is one that sneakerheads are still trying to get their hands on.

With the black primeknit upper and blue-red blocks on the sides, this is a can't miss shoe and some have been wondering if they would ever return in their original form. Well, fans have officially gotten their wish as these are set to come back on Tuesday, June 1st for $140 USD. This is great news for all of you who have been trying to pay resale for all of these years. Now, you will have your chance to cop for the retail price and you'll get to do it just in time for the summer.

Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more sneaker updates.

Image via Adidas

