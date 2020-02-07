Adidas Basketball has today revealed their collection of All Star sneakers, including special edition colorways to be worn by signature athletes James Harden, Damian Lillard and Donovan Mitchell.

In addition to the Harden Vol. 4, Dame 6 and D.O.N Issue #1, Adidas is also bringing back a classic adiZero Rose 1 and introducing a new Pro Model 2G Shelltoe 50 to be worn by Trae Young, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Lowry in the All Star Game.

Here's a quick breakdown of each, in order of when they'll be releasing.

The Pro Model 2G Shelltoe 50 features the familiar design with a color palette reimagined with a gold foil upper and full-length Bounce cushioning. The kicks, priced at $100, will be available on February 10 in select Chicago retailers and at adidas.com.

The adiZero Rose 1 returns in two styles, including the classic "Simion High School" colorway originally worn by Derrick Rose during the 2010-11 season. Priced at $140, you can grab both colorways on February 13th in select Chicago retailers, and February 14th at adidas.com.

Harden Vol. 4 x Daniel Patrick (as well as the matching apparel) is highlighted by splashes of orange, drawing inspiration from Adidas’ heritage and Harden’s style. The collab is set to drop on February 14th for the retail price of $150.

Dame 6 x Pusha Tcomes equipped with an eye-catching split design, highlighted by light blue and orange accents throughout. Additional attributes include mixtape-inspired "Side 1" and "Side 2" detailing on the heel, "I Am My Own Fan" etched on the Lightstrike cushioning, and a "sign here" tab on the toe box that allows wearers to customizer their pair. You can grab a pair February 14th for $140.

D.O.N Issue #1 will be releasing on February 28th in an eye-catching orange color scheme priced at $100.

