Adidas and Prada have reportedly joined forces for a brand new sneaker collab called the Adidas x Prada Sailing.

According to sneaker source @pyleaks, there are two different Adidas x Prada Sailing sneakers in the works, including a white, metallic silver, red colorway. Early images of the kicks have not yet surfaced, but it is believed that they'll retail for $350.

In addition to their rumored partnership with Prada, Adidas has also collaborated with Reebok for the first time ever. The two brands combined Reebok's unique Instapump Fury silhouette with Adidas' beloved Boost technology. The result is the Instapump Fury Boost, which will be featured across three different sneaker packs that capture the heritage of both the Fury and Boost concepts.

That collaborative sneaker debuted exclusively at atmosCon Japan on October 5, but there are four other colorways coming soon.