Naruto is easily one of the most popular and recognizable Anime series of all-time so it's no surprise that they would want to collaborate with big brands to honor their characters. Recently, Adidas teamed up with Dragon Ball Z for a big collab and now, they are dipping their toes into the world of Naruto. Official images of one of the sneakers to come from the Naruto collection surfaced recently and fans are excited based on what it looks like so far. According to Hypebeast, the shoe is called the Adidas COPA UltraBoost "Kakashi" as it pays homage to the character of the same name.

Based on the Instagram post below, you can see that the shoe is an interesting take on the OG UltraBoost. The upper is covered in blue suede which is, of course, inspired by the Jōnin uniforms that are so popular in the show. Meanwhile, there are grey accents throughout which are a nod to Kakashi's unique hairstyle. There are also some symbols and embroideries on the shoe that will appeal to hardcore Naruto fans.

As of right now, there is no official release date for the shoe, so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.