Adam Snow & Youngxdre Dissect Heartbreak On "Can't Fall In Love"

Aron A.
February 22, 2021 20:58
Adam Snow & Youngxdre connect for a brand new single off of their forthcoming project, "Dusk Til Dawn."


Adam Snow has been locking in with some of your favorite artists in the game. He's worked alongside people like Raekwon, G Herbo, and Freddie Gibbs, to name a few, and is gearing up for the release of a brand new project alongside Youngxdre. This weekend, the two rappers connected to offer some post-Valentine's Day vibes with "Can't Fall In Love," a perfect anthem for anyone going through heartbreak during these rough times.

"Youngxdre and I made 'Can't Fall In Love' over iPhone with him recording in GarageBand and sending parts back and forth with me til we got it perfect," Snow said to us in an exclusive quote. "It's a great tune about love, heartbreak and moving forward. We hope you enjoy it, I think you will."

Keep your eyes peeled for Dusk Til Dawn.

Quotable Lyrics
Shawty want a brand new pair of shoes
Shawty want the Gucci, the Prada, the Fendi
Can't love no hoe 'cause I got plenty
In a brand new coup, that shit a Bentley

