Anthony Davis is one of the best basketball players on the planet but his journey wasn't always easy. At this point, Davis is widely regarded as one of the best bigs in the NBA but during his high school days, he was barely good enough to be a top tier recruit. Eventually, he was able to go through a huge growth spurt that gave him the length needed to be a dominant player. Eventually, Davis played for Kentucky and was drafted first overall by the New Orleans Pelicans.

In a brand new interview with Shams Charania of Stadium, Davis spoke out about his high school days and how he was actually close to quitting the sport altogether. What kept him going was the play of Derrick Rose who was becoming a rising star on the Chicago Bulls. Seeing Rose play made AD want to keep pushing and eventually, it all worked out for him.

The exact moment where AD starts talking about Rose can be found around the 6:35 mark. Davis explained how he and Rose are actually good friends but doesn't know exactly how much he inspired him. Considering what Davis has done throughout his career, it's good to see he stuck with it because if not, the league would be worse off.

This story should also serve as a way to give Rose his due respect.