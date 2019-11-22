Action Bronson Serves A Platter Of Pure Bars On "DMTri"

When Action Bronson is focused, there are few who can delivery such a masterful, borderline culinary blend of hilarious wit, heavy bars, and insane imagery. Luckily, the Alchemist-laced Lamb Over Rice finds Bronson comfortably in his bag, unleashing an onslaught of uninhibited lyricism. With a cinematic string arrangement as the dominant soundscape, Alchemist once again proves himself the master of ambiance, transporting listeners into honest-to-God movie scenes; it's no secret that Alc is a legend in the game, but sometimes a reminder goes a long way.

Bronson is the De Niro to his Scorcese, stepping in front of the camera lacking none of his trademark charisma. Somehow, Bronsolinio manages to imbue both Godfather II and Meet The Parents energy in an effective combination. "Somehow I turned into Deniro, just give me one shot at the lead role," he spits, in the opening stanzas. "You'll be amazed, like the first time you seen snow." Be sure to check out some Lamb Over Rice right now, and sound off below - is Bronson back?

Quotable Lyrics

Bitch I'm a superhero, I wasn't born with dinero

Somehow I turned into De Niro, just give me one shot at the lead role

You'll be amazed, like the first time you seen snow

Down in Georgia on the Peach Grove

I shoot 95% from the free throw

60 from the field, strange sex appeal

The lone gunman, muffle the shotty with an old onion