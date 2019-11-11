Abby Jasmine Previews Album With "I Hate You All"

"4 cute lil songs before the album," is how Abby Jasmine characterizes her most recent I Hate You All pack, a brief collection preceding her full-length outing. The new body of work features a sole appearance from XanMan.

Overall, the effort is an atmospheric introduction to the social media star-turned rapper and singer and makes way for a melodic new addition to your playlists for the next few months. As for the whereabouts of the official album that is set to follow, Jasmine has not yet made its arrival date public, only revealing that it will get here in 2020.

Until then, enjoy "I Hate You All."