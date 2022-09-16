Ab-Soul Returns With New Track "Moonshooter"

After making his return to music earlier this year with the release of his track "Hollandaise," Ab-Soul is back with a new single entitled, "Moonshooter."

According to the California native's label, Top Dawg Entertainment, his much anticipated album is finally complete, and will feature the Poptartpete produced track. "Album done. Warmup tonight. @souloho3 “Moonshooter,” the label's official Instagram page shared.

Ab-Soul's upcoming project will mark his first full body of work since his fourth studio album, Do What Thou Wilt, in 2016. Back in December, the 35-year old Black Hippy star shared a snippet of an unreleased track, causing fans to get even more impatient waiting for his album to drop. At the top of last year, Soul once again got listeners excited when he tweeted, "Let’s try this again people!!! Luv," which some took as a hint that he'd be dropping an album soon.

Though nothing came of it, it seems that we're closer to getting new Ab-Soul music now than ever before. No word on the upcoming album's official title. Check out "Moonshooter" below.

Quotable Lyrics

It's kill or be killed

Not heal or be healed, fake is the new real

I wanna say "what happened", to hip hop

But then I'd be naggin'

I wanna say you n*ggas whack but then I'd be braggin'