Aaron Rodgers caused a lot of controversy last year when he revealed his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine. After lying about taking the vaccine, Rodgers revealed that he was actually using alternative medicine due to the fact that he had an allergy to one of the ingredients in the vaccine. It was not a good look for the Packers star and it had some fans praying for his downfall.

With a new season on the horizon, Rodgers is making the rounds in the media, and recently, he got to speak to PFT Commentator and Big Cat on Barstool's "Pardon My Take" podcast.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match

In the clip below, Rodgers appeared uncomfortable as PFT Commentator roasted Rodgers for his vaccine takes, saying "How many people do you think you killed? What's your count?" This was then followed up by Big Cat who said "How many grandmothers? Let's just do grandmothers."

Rodgers was not a fan of this joke at all as he simply said "I mean, I know you guys are f***ing around, but I don't find that part funny."

Aside from this awkward moment, the rest of the interview was actually quite humorous, and you could tell that Rodgers enjoyed himself, despite Big Cat being a huge Bears fan.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates regarding the upcoming football season.

