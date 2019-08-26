By now, it should be common knowledge amongst sports fans everywhere that Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has decided to call it a career. At just 29 years old, Luck walked away from the game because injuries had consumed too much of his body and he didn't feel any passion for the sport anymore. It's an honorable decision that received quite a few different reactions from players and fans alike.

During a recent interview with SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports Radio, Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers gave his perspective on the news and had some choice words for all of the Colts fans who booed Luck on Saturday.

"Well, the surprise was obviously the first emotion. He’s a young player, he’s had a really, really good career," Rodgers said. "But I think the second is a little disgust, maybe, at the way that it was handled. Him getting booed, the word leaking out the way that it did, I thought that was a little disgusting because here’s a guy who’s making a quality of life decision. And he’s given a lot to the game, although he’s not a 15-year vet, but he’s put himself through a ton just to get back on the field."

Rodgers has faced his fair share of injuries throughout his career although at 35 years old, he's still going strong. It will be interesting to see if Luck's decision creates a chain reaction around the league or if maybe he'll come back further on down the line.