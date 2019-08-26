Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has received an outpouring of support from many current and former NFL players since he unexpectedly announced his retirement on Saturday. There have also been a select few critics who used their platform to criticize Luck. Among them, FS1 radio host Doug Gottlieb.

Following Luck's retirement on Saturday night, Gottlieb tweeted, "Retiring cause rehabbing is “too hard” is the most millennial thing ever #AndrewLuck." That tweet has generated over 26,000 responses, almost all of which disagreed with Gottlieb's ridiculous take.

NFL Hall of Famer, and Fox Sports analyst, Troy Aikman shared his thoughts about Gottlieb on Sunday night, labelling his comments about Luck as "total bullshit."

"That’s total bullshit Doug. What qualifies you to decide how someone should live their life? So you’re now the authority on what motivates Andrew Luck? And if his decisions don’t fit into what you think is best for him then you rip him? Guess that keeps you employed on FS1. Nice"

Luck, 29, addressed the media following his shocking announcement this past weekend, which he described as "the hardest decision of my life."

"I've been stuck in this process," Luck said, per ESPN. "I haven't been able to live the life I want to live. It's taken the joy out of this game ... the only way forward for me is to remove myself from football. "This is not an easy decision. It's the hardest decision of my life. But it is the right decision for me.''

The Colts, now led by QB Jacoby Brissett, will kickoff the 2019 season against the Los Angeles Chargers on the west coast.