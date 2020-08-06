This season was a tough one for the Golden State Warriors. No one thought it was going to be easy especially without Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant. However, no one knew just how bad it would get as Steph Curry also got injured for a significant amount of time. The Warriors will now be finishing the season in the last place as they head into next season with a fresh slate. There have been a ton of rumors surrounding their plans for next season and now, another rumored has entered into the fray.

Trusted basketball reporter from The Athletic, Anthony Slater, recently published a piece in which he claimed there was "smoke" surrounding the Warriors' desire to go after a player like Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic. The Magic star has proven himself to be an exciting player and is certainly a guy who could add depth to that roster.

Ashley Landis - Pool/Getty Images

Slater also notes in his piece that the Warriors have some young stars including Eric Paschall, who could be of interest to the Magic. Not to mention, the Warriors own an extra first-round pick in 2021, courtesy of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

While nothing is set in stone, this could certainly be a storyline to watch out for during the offseason. Stay tuned for any updates as we will surely bring them to you.

