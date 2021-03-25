Aaron Gordon has been one of the best players on the Orlando Magic for quite some time now although, over the past few months, it had become clear that he was no longer content with his current situation. Earlier in the week, reports surfaced that Gordon had officially requested a trade out of Orlando, which automatically made him one of the biggest draws of the trade deadline. Today, a team officially made their move and got him.

Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Denver Nuggets sent RJ Hampton, Gary Harris, and a first-round pick to Orlando, in exchange for Gordon. This is a massive move for both sides, especially since the Nuggets have just received yet another solid piece to complement the likes of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

Just about an hour ago, the Nuggets had also made a move to acquire JaVale McGee, which cost them a few draft picks. If there is one thing for certain here, it is that the Nuggets are going all-in ahead of the playoffs as they know they have a shot at making some serious noise if they get hot at the right time.

More trades are on the way, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will keep you informed throughout the day.

Alex Menendez/Getty Images