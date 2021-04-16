This past week, Los Angeles Rams defensive extraordinaire Aaron Donald was accused by a man named DeVincent Spriggs of assaulting him at a club in Pittsburgh. The Man even posted photos of the aftermath and it appeared as though he had been severely hit in the head as he was bleeding and also had his eye shut. Many were shocked by the allegations as Donald is known around the league as a pretty nice guy, who is only menacing on the field.

The NFL superstar's lawyer immediately came out and told TMZ the allegations were bogus as there was surveillance footage of the whole altercation. As the lawyer notes, Donald was actually attacked first, and that's when others joined in and beat the man up, all while Donald was away from the action. That's when Donald swooped in and tried to direct people off of Spriggs.

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Now, TMZ has acquired the surveillance footage and it completely backs up everything Donald's lawyer said. As you can see below, a group of men swarm Spriggs and continue to punch and kick him while he's down. That's when Donald rushes into the situation and pulls people away, before leaving the scene.

For now, it remains to be seen what will come of Spriggs' allegations when you consider the evidence below. As always, we will be sure to keep you informed on the matter, so keep it locked to HNHH.

