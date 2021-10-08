mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Aaliyah’s “I Care 4 U” Posthumous Compilation Album Is Now Streaming

Hayley Hynes
October 08, 2021 10:21
662 Views
I Care 4 U

I Care 4 U
Aaliyah

“Ultimate Aaliyah” was also uploaded to streaming platforms.


It’s been over two decades since the world said an untimely goodbye to Aaliyah, but the impact of the singer’s loss can still be felt today. Luckily for her fans, two of her posthumous albums, I Care 4 U and Ultimate Aaliyah are now available on streaming platforms.

Back in September, the late artist’s self-titled album, which was released a little over a month before she was tragically killed in a plane crash, was added to Spotify and Apple Music, and her catalogue only continues to expand as we pay homage to Aaliyah’s legacy.

I Care 4 U includes tracks like “Are You That Somebody,” “More Than A Woman,” and “At Your Best (You Are Love).” Only two features, Tank on “Come Over” and Timbaland on “We Need A Resolution” were included on this posthumous release, but Ultimate Aaliyah also sees collaborations with Slick Rick and DMX.

The Brooklyn native was just 22 when she passed, but she still managed to put out three incredible albums during her life. These two posthumous additions only help us to remember Aaliyah and celebrate her fantastic talent.

Stream I Care 4 U below.  

Tracklist:

1. Back & Forth

2. Are You That Somebody

3. One In A Million

4. I Care 4 U

5. More Than A Woman

6. Don’t Know What to Tell Ya

7. Try Again

8. All I Need

9. Miss You

10. Don’t Worry

11. Come Over (feat. Tank)

12. Erica Kane

13. At Your Best (You Are Love)

14.  Got To Give It Up - Remix

15. We Need A Resolution (feat. Timbaland)

16. Rock The Boat

