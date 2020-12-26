Aaliyah's estate has been embroiled in many musical disputes over the years, but it looks like one of them has finally come to a rest. Aaliyah’s official YouTube channel will debut in 2021, according to a post from the late singer’s estate on her official Instagram account. "Thank you for all of your love and support," reads the post. "We are proud to announce that the Estate is now in control of the “Aaliyah” YouTube account. 2021 will the year of Aaliyah! See you all in the new year! ♥ï¸"





This is a great time to be an Aaliyah fan. It was also recently revealed that Aaliyah's estate would ultimately allow the singer's music to be available on streaming platforms. "To our loyal fans: We are excited to announce that communication has commenced between the estate and various record labels about the status of Aaliyah’s music catalogue, as well as its availability on streaming platforms in the near future,” the statement explained. “Thank you for your continued love and support. More updates to come!”

Blackground Records was the label that released all three of Aaliyah's albums. The label, which was brought to life with the help of Aaliyah's uncle Barry Hankerson, has been working hard to stop the spread of her music over the last two decades. However, it appears that Hankerson is finally easing up, and allowing the world to enjoy Aaliyah's music as it should.