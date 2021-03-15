A Ma Maniére is one of those brands that consistently delivers some great collaborations. The Atlanta sneaker boutique has worked with the likes of Adidas and they have also done a whole lot with Nike. Their latest collaboration is an Air Jordan 3 that has been teased quite a bit over this past month. Fans have been wondering when the shoe would release, and today, A Ma Maniére finally divulged that information.

In the Instagram post below, the brand revealed that the shoe will be coming out on March 30th for $200 USD. Interestingly enough, there will be a film to go along with it called “Raised By Women" which comes out tomorrow. The IG post below is actually a trailer for the film, and it looks pretty incredible.

In the images below, we see the official images for the shoe, which displays a mostly white canvas with beige highlights and even some purple added in for extra effect. Overall, it's a unique take on a classic and we're sure sneakerheads will be looking to cop a pair in just a couple of weeks from now.

Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below. As always, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the world of sneakers.

Image via Nike

