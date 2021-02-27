A Ma Maniére is one of the most well-known sneaker boutiques in all of the United States and with its central location placed in Atlanta, it has been able to secure some massive endorsements over the years. A Ma Maniére frequently does collaborations with the likes of Nike and Jordan Brand, and later this year, they will be dropping a brand new Air Jordan 3 that is certainly looking promising.

Official images for the shoe we released today, as you can see, A Ma Maniére has gone for a more neutral look. The upper is covered in white leather all while grey suede is placed on the toe box, laces, and back heel. Creamy beige is also found in the middle of the back heel tab where one can find Nike Air branding. Violet is then placed on the midsole, while finally, the tongue features an A Ma Maniére logo and a Jumpman insignia.

As it stands, this shoe does not have a release date so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates pertaining to this sneaker. In the meantime, give us your thoughts on this collaboration, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

