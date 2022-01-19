A Ma Maniére has made a name for itself as one of the biggest sneaker boutiques in the United States. Based out of Atlanta, A Ma Maniére has created a ton of great sneakers with the help of Jordan Brand, including an Air Jordan 3 and an Air Jordan 1 within the last couple of years. Both of these shoes have performed extremely well on the market, so it only makes sense that A Ma Maniére and Jordan Brand would want to link up all over again.

According to @zsneakerheadz on Instagram, these two brands will now be creating a unique Air Jordan 2 that is bound to get some love. As you can see in the rendering below, the shoe will mostly have a pink upper, all while burgundy highlights are placed throughout. The most unique part of this shoe is the midsole which contains burgundy snakeskin. Typically, snakeskin is found on the upper, however, putting it on the midsole creates an aesthetic that fans simply aren't used to. Either way, it makes this shoe one of a kind.

As for the release date, these are believed to be dropping on April 29th of this year, however, this date has not been confirmed by the brand. Stay tuned to HNHH, as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from around the sneaker world.



