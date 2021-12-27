A Ma Maniére has delivered some incredible collaborations with Jordan Brand over the past 12 months. For instance, they teamed up with Jumpman on the Air Jordan 3, and just a few months ago, they dropped off the Air Jordan 1. All of these offering have been known for their burgundy aesthetics, and now, A Ma Maniére and Jordan Brand are looking to keep the momentum going, this time with an Air Jordan 2.

According to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, this new model is set to be released in the Spring, and it will come with a very unique color blocking. In the photoshop rendering below, you can see that the vast majority of the upper will be colored in pink, all while the highlights will have a burgundy flair. These elements come together quite beautifully, and the shoe certainly fits in well with the A Ma Maniére Jordan 1 and Jordan 3. Hopefully, we get some official images soon so we can see what the real life pairs will look like.

As for the release date, it is believed to be dropping on April 29th of next year, however, this has not been confirmed by the brand. Stay tuned to HNHH, as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from around the sneaker world.



