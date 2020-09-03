A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Don Q, & Trap Manny Bring The Vibes On "Vroom Vroom"

Highbridge The Label has been making quite a name for itself thanks to artists like A Boogie, Don Q, and Trap Manny. All three of these artists are frequent collaborators with one another and recently, they decided to come through and bless fans with a brand new single called "Vroom Vroom" which just so happens to have a music video to go along with it.

The track features some smooth production with Trap Manny giving a nicely sung hook. Meanwhile, Don Q and A Boogie offer up verses that feature their signature sounds. Overall, these styles come together to make a dope track that is sure to please the ears of fans of all three artists.

A Highbridge The Label Compilation tape is coming soon, so definitely be on the lookout for that in the near future.

Quotable Lyrics:

Rest in peace Kobe, I will never switch on my team (Switch up)

And I can't fell asleep because I overthink (Overthink)

And when I said I love you, I was off a bean (I was off a bean)

I know they wanna take me out my misery (Out my misery)





