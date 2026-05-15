Bigger Than Ever (We Back) - Song by Chris Patrick

Scary Movie 6 is going to be coming out soon, and there is no doubt that the return of the series has elicited skepticism. Regardless, the movie's rollout is marching forward, to the point where we are even starting to get a few songs from the soundtrack. The latest to be revealed is "Bigger Than Ever," a new song from Chris Patrick. Patrick is an up-and-coming talent, so it makes sense to give him the gig. While his effort is there, the production makes it obvious that this is for a movie. Whether or not that is your style, is up to you.
Release Date: May 15, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Scary Movie 6 Soundtrack