Bigger Than Ever (We Back) - Song by Chris Patrick

BY Alexander Cole
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Bigger Than Ever (We Back) [From _Scary Movie 6_] Bigger Than Ever (We Back) [From _Scary Movie 6_]
Chris Patrick is here with a new song from the "Scary Movie 6" soundtrack, simply titled "Bigger Than Ever (We Back)"

Scary Movie 6 is going to be coming out soon, and there is no doubt that the return of the series has elicited skepticism. Regardless, the movie's rollout is marching forward, to the point where we are even starting to get a few songs from the soundtrack. The latest to be revealed is "Bigger Than Ever," a new song from Chris Patrick. Patrick is an up-and-coming talent, so it makes sense to give him the gig. While his effort is there, the production makes it obvious that this is for a movie. Whether or not that is your style, is up to you.

Release Date: May 15, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: Scary Movie 6 Soundtrack

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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