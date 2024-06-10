Zherka & Heelmike Proclaim Their Innocence After Allegedly Soliciting Minors On Stream

Kick has taken a huge stand against the streamers.

Kick streamers Zherka and Heelmike have been permanently banned from the Stake-owned platform after allegedly soliciting minors over the weekend. Overall, this all stems from a stream in which Zherka and Heelmike were allegedly with a 16-year-old girl. In fact, there is an imagine floating around of Heelmike allegedly sleeping next to the girl, with the caption “Zero regrets goodnight.” When Heelmike was called out mid-stream for his alleged actions, all he had to say was “I love [teenagers], so get the f*** out of here f****t.”

It was a shocking situation that subsequently led to his ban. Moreover, with fans calling for both Heelmike and Zherka to be arrested, the two took to social media where they attempted to clear their names. Firstly, Heelmike claims that he was set up and that he and Zherka did not know the girl's age. Furthermore, he claims that they kicked her out immediately upon finding out she was 16. As for the image of Heelmike in bed with an unidentified person, he claims that the girl was someone else, and not the alleged 16-year-old.

Zherka & Heelmike Claim They Were Setup

Zherka also chimed in, noting that he ID-checked the girl and took every step to ensure safety. Additionally, he went on to blame the worker, just like Heelmike did. As for the fans, they were not buying these explanations. When you consider the previous comments made by Heelmike about loving teenagers, you can probably understand why. Either way, this is a horrific situation, and it remains to be seen whether or not authorities will be getting involved.

Let us know what you think about this situation, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that the authorities should be investigating this? Do you think that Kick made the right move by getting rid of Zherka and Heelmike? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of the biggest personalities and their latest moves.