Zherka & Heelmike Proclaim Their Innocence After Allegedly Soliciting Minors On Stream

BYAlexander Cole788 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
hnhh-3
Image via HNHH
Kick has taken a huge stand against the streamers.

Kick streamers Zherka and Heelmike have been permanently banned from the Stake-owned platform after allegedly soliciting minors over the weekend. Overall, this all stems from a stream in which Zherka and Heelmike were allegedly with a 16-year-old girl. In fact, there is an imagine floating around of Heelmike allegedly sleeping next to the girl, with the caption “Zero regrets goodnight.” When Heelmike was called out mid-stream for his alleged actions, all he had to say was “I love [teenagers], so get the f*** out of here f****t.”

It was a shocking situation that subsequently led to his ban. Moreover, with fans calling for both Heelmike and Zherka to be arrested, the two took to social media where they attempted to clear their names. Firstly, Heelmike claims that he was set up and that he and Zherka did not know the girl's age. Furthermore, he claims that they kicked her out immediately upon finding out she was 16. As for the image of Heelmike in bed with an unidentified person, he claims that the girl was someone else, and not the alleged 16-year-old.

Read More: Nike Dunk Low “Astronomy Blue” Officially Revealed

Zherka & Heelmike Claim They Were Setup

Zherka also chimed in, noting that he ID-checked the girl and took every step to ensure safety. Additionally, he went on to blame the worker, just like Heelmike did. As for the fans, they were not buying these explanations. When you consider the previous comments made by Heelmike about loving teenagers, you can probably understand why. Either way, this is a horrific situation, and it remains to be seen whether or not authorities will be getting involved.

Let us know what you think about this situation, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that the authorities should be investigating this? Do you think that Kick made the right move by getting rid of Zherka and Heelmike? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of the biggest personalities and their latest moves.

Read More: Westside Gunn Reveals His Next Album Is Finished

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.