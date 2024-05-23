Who Is Adria Arjona? Jason Momoa's New Actress Girlfriend

Jason Momoa is best known for his landmark performances in projects such as the Aquaman franchise, Game of Thrones, and 2021's Dune: Part One. Per his official Instagram page, the celebrated thespian has apparently confirmed a new relationship with fellow screen performer Adria Arjona. In a post documenting his recent trip to Japan, Momoa can be seen cuddling up with the young woman, and grinning ear-to-ear in front of the crashing ocean waves. In the caption of the post, the Fast X actor refers to his new flame as "mi amor," signaling that the relationship is already quite serious.

So, who is Adria Arjona, and how did she and Jason Momoa cross paths? Thousands of women are already swirling with envy at the 32-year-old actress, as documented by the hundreds of comments begrudgingly congratulating the couple. Let's take a moment to look into the rising star's career and examine what we know about Arjona thus far.

Arjona Is A Celebrated Actress In Her Own Right

Like Jason Momoa, Adria Arjona is a screen actor with over two dozen IMDb credits. Her first credited role came in the form of a 2012 short film titled Los, before appearing in major placements in television shows like Person of Interest, True Detective, Narcos, and the Star Wars series Andor. Arjona has also led several feature films, including Pacific Rim: Uprising, Life of the Party, and Morbius. Moreover, if Adria Arjona's voice sounds familiar to you, you may have heard her speaking while playing the popular video game Fortnite. Arjona voices the character of Ramirez in the game and often shouts commands or grunts during a shootout as a playable character.

The Relationship Began Months Ago

While this may be the first time fans have seen Jason Momoa cozying up to Adria Arjona, the pair have actually been together for some time now. Momoa confirmed this at the beginning of May when he appeared at the Basingstoke Comic Con in the UK. At the event, the Aquaman actor told his fans that he had been in a relationship for several months, though he expressed that he was maintaining his privacy in the matter. Now that he has confirmed Adria Arjona to be the object of his affection, it seems clear that Momoa is ready to take the next step in their relationship.

Before linking up with Arjona, Momoa held a half-decade-long marriage with The Cosby Show actress Lisa Bonet and shared a brief but notable relationship with 3 Body Problem actress Eiza González, so he is no stranger to public romances. Still, it seems that the Honolulu-born actor has learned to keep his personal life a bit more private than it has been in the past.

The Couple Have Already Made A Movie Together

While many people were quick to react to the couple making their relationship public, not many have pointed out that Jason Momoa and Adria Arjona have worked together before. The pair starred, fittingly, as a married couple in the 2021 film Sweet Girl. The movie centers on a man and his daughter as they embark upon a violent rampage, systematically dismantling a major pharmaceutical company together. As the film progresses, the story reveals that Arjona's character died because of the company's shady business practices, causing Momoa and his daughter to snap. The movie wrapped filming in late 2019, meaning Momoa and Arjona have actually known each other for at least five years. Although interviews haven't outright confirmed it, the pair likely first crossed paths on the set of Sweet Girl.