Patton Oswalt Net Worth 2024: What Is The Actor Worth?

Patton Oswalt, a beloved comedian, actor, and writer, has become a household name through his diverse and dynamic career. As of 2024, his net worth is estimated to be $10 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth. Oswalt’s journey from stand-up stages to television and film showcases his remarkable talent and resilience. His ability to blend humor with heartfelt storytelling has earned him a loyal fanbase and critical acclaim.

Born on January 27, 1969, in Portsmouth, Virginia, Patton Oswalt discovered his passion for comedy at a young age. He began his career in the late 1980s, performing in comedy clubs and quickly gaining recognition for his sharp wit and unique voice. Over the years, Oswalt has expanded his repertoire to include acting, writing, and voice-over work, becoming one of the most versatile entertainers in the industry.

Stand-Up Comedy & Early Career

LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 02: Comedian/actor Patton Oswalt performs his stand-up routine at The. Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on December 2, 2017, also in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Patton Oswalt's career began with stand-up comedy, where his observational humor and intelligent commentary set him apart. His debut comedy album, 222, released in 2003, showcased his distinctive style and garnered widespread attention. This was followed by several more successful albums, including Werewolves and Lollipops and My Weakness Is Strong, which solidified his reputation as a leading voice in comedy.

Oswalt's stand-up specials, such as Talking for Clapping and Annihilation, received critical acclaim and highlighted his ability to tackle complex subjects with humor and sensitivity. His stand-up work contributed significantly to his net worth and established him as a respected figure in the comedy world. Oswalt has addressed personal experiences, social issues, and pop culture through his comedy, resonating deeply with audiences.

Acting & Voice Work

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 13: Host Patton Oswalt speaks onstage during the 2016 Writers Guild Awards at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on February 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Writers Guild of America, West)

In addition to his stand-up career, Patton Oswalt has made a significant impact as an actor and voice artist. He is perhaps best known for his role as Spencer Olchin in the hit sitcom The King of Queens, where his comedic timing and likable persona endeared him to viewers. Oswalt’s acting credits also include appearances in popular shows like Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Oswalt’s voice work has also been a significant part of his career. He voiced the role of Remy in Pixar’s Ratatouille, which brought him widespread acclaim and further expanded his fanbase. His distinctive voice and expressive delivery made Remy an unforgettable character and showcased Oswalt's versatility as a performer. This role and others in animated series and films have contributed to his impressive $10 million net worth.

Writing & Personal Life

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 30: Patton Oswalt and Alice Rigney Oswalt attend the Los Angeles premiere of HBO Max's "Tony Hawk: Until The Wheels Fall Off" at The Bungalow on March 30, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by David Livingston/FilmMagic)

Beyond performing, Patton Oswalt is a talented writer. He has authored several books, including the memoir Silver Screen Fiend, which details his experiences as a young comedian and his love for cinema. His writing is known for its humor, insight, and honesty, providing a deeper look into his personal and professional life.

Oswalt’s personal life has also been marked by both triumph and tragedy. In 2016, his first wife, Michelle McNamara, passed away unexpectedly. Oswalt has been open about his grief and the impact of this loss on his life and work. He later married actress Meredith Salenger in 2017, and together they have continued to support each other’s careers and personal endeavors. Oswalt is also known for his activism and advocacy, using his platform to speak out on various social and political issues. His dedication to his craft and willingness to publicly address personal challenges have made him a relatable and inspiring figure.